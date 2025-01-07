Islam Makhachev Reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Brutal Training Regimen ‘Everybody shuts up and listens’

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has opened up about the demanding training regimen he endures with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Known for his unparalleled discipline and dedication, Nurmagomedov’s approach to training leaves little room for rest or compromise, according to Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev on Coach Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev shared that despite the advanced recovery tools available, Khabib’s insistence on hard work during camp means there’s no time to slack off. “Today, honestly, we started with the team. We wanted some guys to go light, maybe rest tomorrow, and do some recovery. Okay, you just go light and do like 30 minutes of running, like easy training.”

“But,” Speaking to Demetrious Johnson, Islam Makhachev continued, “When we came to the gym—12 rounds on the boxing bags. And after, everybody runs. It’s not easy. And tomorrow, 10 in the morning, we have sparring.”

This demanding schedule is typical of Khabib’s coaching philosophy, which Makhachev described as unwavering. “This guy, he doesn’t know any other way. He has one way: hard work. It’s always hard. But I know I’ll be ready 100%. Just believe him, just do what he says, and that’s it.”

Khabib Nurmagomedovretired from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0, has now transitioned into coaching since hanging up his gloves. His success in the octagon has translated into a successful coaching career, where he has mentored fighters like Makhachev, his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov, and others.

Despite his growing influence in the MMA world, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coaching style remains rooted in the relentless hard work that made him one of the sport’s greatest champions.

Islam Makhachev’s respect for his coach is clear. “If you want to be a champion, you have to follow the way the champs did… He knows how it works. That’s why everybody shuts up and listens to him and trains.” he said, acknowledging the pivotal role Khabib Nurmagomedov’s experience plays in shaping the mindset of the fighters he coaches.

Islam Makhachev will next fight at UFC 311 looking to defend his lightweight title. Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in his corner.