Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Islam Makhachev? All-Time UFC Great Breaks Down the Battle of Dagestan

ByCraig Pekios
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Islam Makhachev? All-Time UFC Great Breaks Down the Battle of Dagestan

Who would win in a fight between lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and reigning UFC 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev?

That was the topic of conversation between former two-division titleholder Georges St-Pierre and head coach Firas Zahabi.

“Well, it’s hard to say,” St-Pierre said when asked who would come out on top between the two Dagestani icons. “Khabib might have a more solid game in terms of positioning, ground-and-pound, and takedowns. I say that, but I don’t know either of these guys personally. I’ve never trained with them. I’m just basing this on my analysis of their styles when I watch them fight.

“On the other side, I think Makhachev has a better submission game. I think he’s more aggressive and more opportunistic when it comes to submissions.”

Statistically, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are fairly even regarding submission finishes. In 29 career fights, ‘The Eagle’ forced 11 of his opponents to tap out, including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

READ MORE:  Islam Makhachev's coach calls him pound for pound #1 in UFC in huge compliment
fa0f4771 8827 4725 b8d2 2f15698db3a2 2018 10 06 Khabib Conor1

On the flip side, Makhachev has 12 submission victories to his credit across 26 total wins.

khabib may have had the power, but is makhachev the better striker?

So when it comes to making their opponents tap, snap, or nap, it’s neck-and-neck. But what about striking?

“Yeah, but in the striking department, Khabib might have more power,” GSP continued. “He seems to land shots with more power, but Makhachev is longer and maybe more fluid. Maybe more fluid—perhaps, yes.

gettyimages 1237210825 612x612 1

While the consensus seems to consider Makhachev the better striker, he only has five knockouts on his resume while Nurmagomedov KO’d eight of his opponents, though only two of those finishes came inside the Octagon.

READ MORE:  Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Signs with GFL: MMA Fans Sound Off on the Fresh Move with Mixed Reactions

In the end, ‘Rush’ thinks it’s simply too close to call between two of the greatest fighters to ever step onto MMA’s biggest stage.

“But the thing is, we cannot compare those two fights, I believe, because we never fight the same fighters twice,” St-Pierre said. “We might fight the same name twice, but it’s not the same fighter they used to be. They’ve improved a lot since their last fights, I believe. There are so many X-factors, so we can’t really compare.”

khabib nurmagomedov islam makhachev
READ MORE:  Conor McGregor teases potential $250 million payday for Logan Paul boxing match

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts