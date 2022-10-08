Islam Makhachev is just days away from the biggest fight of his professional career when he meets former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, in the UFC 280 main event.

After seven years with the promotion and 10 straight victories inside the Octagon, Makhachev will get his long-awaited world title opportunity, but the Dagestani striker is not entirely convinced that ‘Do Bronx’ will show up for their showdown on Yas Island. With the main event less than two weeks away, Makhachaev brought attention to a news article on Twitter detailing Oliveira’s intentions to arrive in Abu Dhabi 20 days ahead of the bout in order to acclimate to the time difference and the weather. With 14 days to go, Oliveira still hasn’t arrived at Fight Island.

“2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔” Makhachev tweeted.

2 weeks before the fight, Charles and his team not in Abu Dhabi yet., should I start worry ? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/pyOBMo9D4O — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 8, 2022

Islam Makhachev’s Mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov Not Convinced Charles Oliveira Will Show Up For UFC 280

While one could simply dismiss the tweet as Islam Makhachev stirring the pot before the two fighters clash in the cage, there are others in the Islam Makhachev camp convinced that Oliveira is going to pull a no-show. UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted his belief that Oliveira would not show up at UFC 280 and claimed the promotion would replace ‘Do Bronx’ with Beneil Dariush.

“I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280”

I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.



Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 16, 2022

That scenario is not outside the realm of possibility as Dariush is scheduled to face Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280 and previously confirmed his spot as the official backup should either of the two main eventers be unable to compete.

Charles Oliveira captured the lightweight championship at UFC 262 in May 2021. After a successful defense against Dustin Poirier six months later, ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped of the title after failing to make the 155-pound weight limit for his UFC 274 bout with Justin Gaethje. The fight proceeded as scheduled with Oliveira scoring a second-round submission leaving the lightweight title vacant. At UFC 280, that vacancy will be filled one way or another.