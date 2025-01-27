UFC 314 star claims Ilia Topuria is set to fight Alexander Volkanovski in Miami headliner: ‘It’s official’

Unbeaten middleweight star, Bo Nickal has revealed a title fight between Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski is set to serve as the headliner of UFC 314 in April, with the wrestling star claiming he knows “for a fact” the duo will headline the promotion’s return to ‘The Sunshine State’ in a rematch.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, has been sidelined since last October, most recently headlining UFC 308 in a title grudge fight with common-foe, former champion, Max Holloway.

As for Volkanovski, the New South Wales technician has been out of action himself since headlining UFC 298, where he suffered his first-ever knockout loss at the featherweight limit in a brutal second round knockout loss against unbeaten finisher, Topuria.

And on a collision course since their UFC 308 face-off in the Octagon after Topuria wasted former titleholder, Holloway, according to the above-mentioned, NIckal — the duo are lined up to fight in the headliner of UFC 314 on April 12.

Bo Nickal claims Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 will headline UFC 314

“Bo Nickal says that Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski is official for #UFC314 in Miami in April, and he also wants to fight on that card.

“It’s official, I know for a fact… I know that [Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski 2] is happening.”

🚨 Bo Nickal says that Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski is official for #UFC314 in Miami in April, and he also wants to fight on that card 👀



“It’s official, I know for a fact… I know that [Ilia vs Volk] is happening.”



🎥 @NoBickal #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/7ReAqBnBfR — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 27, 2025

Nickal’s claims come hot on the heels of comments from former pound-for-pound number one, Volkanovski, who confirmed last week how he plans to make good on his rumored return to action as soon as April.

“So, like, you know, when they’re [the UFC] saying that, they don’t have an exact date [for a return],” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “But, I mean, I’d say in a couple of months, a few months. So, yeah, I think the April date does look good, but, yeah, you never know.”