Alexander Volkanovski teases UFC return in coming months: ‘I think the April date looks good’

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has provided a significant update on his return to action, claiming a potential landing at a UFC event in April “looks good” to him as he looks to return to winning ways.

Australian star, Volkanovski, has yet to return to action since the beginning of last year, most recently taking on unbeaten finisher, Ilia Topuria back in February.

And suffering his first defeat at 145lbs, Volkanovski was stopped with a stunning second round knockout loss against the former in the pair’s undisputed title fight.

Yet to book his return to the Octagon in the time since, New South Wales fan-favorite, Volkanovski has been heavily linked with an immediate rematch with Topuria — who stopped common-foe, Max Holloway back in October in the Middle East — even facing off with the Georgian-Spaniard in the Octagon after the pairing.

Alexander Volkanovski confirms plans for potential April return to UFC

And during an interview with Sky Sports New Zealand, Volkanovski revealed he had yet to pen a bout agreement to make a return to action, however, ideally wants to compete again as soon as April — in a bid to snap his almost year-long hiatus from active competition.

“So, like, you know, when they’re [the UFC] saying that, they don’t have an exact date [for a return],” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “But, I mean, I’d say in a couple of months, a few months. So, yeah, I think the April date does look good, but, yeah, you never know.”

🚨 Alexander Volkanovski is preparing to fight in a few months, and says “the April date looks good” 👀



🎥 @skysportnz #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/rG5GWokLlZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 24, 2025

Without a victory since the summer of 2023, Volkanovski most recently headlined that annum’s International Fight Week against then-interim gold holder, Yair Rodriguez.

And successfully unifying the featherweight crowns, Volkanovski would turn in an eventual third round ground strikes knockout win over the Chihuahua native.