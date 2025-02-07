Ilia Topuria branded major threat to Islam Makhachev in title super fight next: ‘He’s an assassin’

Unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria has been backed to potentially become the first fighter in UFC history to scoop three championships in separate divisions by lightweight stalwart, Dustin Poirier, who claimed the streaking finisher is a legitimate threat to current champion, Islam Makhachev.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, successfully defended his crown for the first time back in October at UFC 308, headlining the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi in a title grudge match with former champion and current symbolic BMF titleholder, Max Holloway.

And becoming the first man to finish the Hawaiian veteran with strikes in mixed martial arts competition, Georgian-Spaniard megastar, Ilia Topuria immediately welcomed the chance to compete for spoils a division higher at the lightweight limit.

Dustin Poirier eager to see Ilia Topuria challenge Islam Makhachev

Linked heavily in recent weeks in particular with an imminent title charge at 155lbs against current pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev, featherweight kingpin, Ilia Topuria has what it takes to make potential shockwaves as high as welterweight — according to ex-interim titleholder, Poirier.

“There’s still guys at 145 pounds for (Ilia) Topuria to fight,” Dustin Poirier told The Schmo during a recent interview. “I’ve never seen Topuria in person, but if he can make 145 [he should stay there]. Islam (Makhachev) is a big guy. I think he’s going to be a lot bigger than Topuria.

“But, that being said, Topuria is an assassin,” Dustin Poirier explained. “I believe he could knock out anybody from 145 pounds to 170 pounds.”

Himself taking on Russian superstar, Makhachev in the summer of last year in the headliner of UFC 302 in New Jersey, Poirier forced the former to the fifth round in their title pairing — suffering an eventual fifth round D’Arce choke submission loss in his third undisputed title charge in the promotion.

Most recently headlining UFC 311 in an impromptu title fight with short-notice replacement, Renato Moicano last month, Makhachev turned in his fourth consecutive defence of the 155lbs crown with an opening D’Arce choke for another submission stoppage win.