Alexander Volkanovski Reacts to Ilia Topuria’s Rumored Showdown with Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski offered his reaction to renewed rumors that a fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev could be coming sooner rather than later.

During an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Topuria, the reigning UFC featherweight titleholder, made it clear that if he gets his wish, his next fight will be against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, which would give him the opportunity to become just the fifth fighter in UFC history to obtain champ-champ status.

“This is something that I want to do, the UFC knows that,” Topuria said of a fight with Makhachev. “But at the end of the day, this is something that the UFC decides. They know how to run the business. They have a lot of experience. So, if they tell me they want me to keep defending the belt in the 145-pound division, maybe I will do that. But if they let me go up to 155, I will do that also and be very glad.”

Getting wind of Topuria’s comments, Volkanovski is still holding out hope that he’ll get the chance to run it back with ‘El Matador’ before he runs off to another weight class. But if the UFC decides to book Topuria vs. Makahchev next, then so be it.

“I don’t want to get in the way of someone’s [title dream]. I obviously want that [Topuria] fight,” Volkanovski told Niko Pajarillo in his own interview with Fox Sports Australia. “It’s gonna suck, because I’d love that. If the UFC want [Makhachev vs. Topuria], and [Topuria] is pushing for it and they can make that happen, then alright. Good on them. But if they can’t make it happen, let’s not waste time and let’s lock our fight in. That’s sort of how it is. But if they can make it happen, sweet.”

If Ilia Topuria stays at 145, Volkanovski is next up

Luckily for Volkanovski, Topuria isn’t denying the fact that he’s next in line for a shot at the 145-pound crown.

“Yeah, if I stay in 145 no one else deserves the fight more than him,” Topuria said of Volkanovski. “I have to give him the rematch because he deserves that. It’s not something that I decide. He owns his shot. So, if I stay at 145, I will do that.”

Putting the featherweight title on the line at UFC 298, Volkanovski suffered a vicious second-round knockout against Topuria. Since then, ‘El Matador’ has successfully defended his crown, becoming the first fighter to KO former titleholder Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway in October.

Volkanovski has not competed since the loss to Topuria, opting to take some much-needed time off to heal after fighting three times in both 2022 and 2023.