Report – Henry Cejudo books return against top contender for UFC Seattle card in February

Former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo is reportedly set to make his return to action at an upcoming UFC Seattle card on February 22. — taking on hungry bantamweight contender, Song Yadong from the Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion during his tenure with the organization, has been sidelined since taking on current 135lbs best, Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 last February, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the Georgian.

Henry Cejudo books return against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

As for Chinese contender, Yadong, the current number eight ranked contender himself featured against former champion, Petr Yan at UFC 299 last March, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the Russian in his return to action.

News of Henry Cejudo’s return against Song Yadong was first reported by @realkevinK on X this evening.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨



Per Sources: Song YaDong vs Henry Cejudo is IN THE WORKS for #UFCSeattle February 22nd pic.twitter.com/SqBfKIycJi — Kevin (@realkevink) January 6, 2025

Making his return from a retirement back in 2020 with a title fight offing against former champion, Aljamain Sterling back in May 2023, Cejudo, an Olympic gold medal winner to boot, suffered a hard-fought split decision defeat to the Uniondale native.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

During his championship runs with the promotion, Henry Cejudo would avenge a prior stoppage loss to Demetrious Johnson with a decision win in the pair’s rematch, before besting T.J. Dillashaw, and winning vacant bantamweight spoils against Marlon Moraes.

In his most recent win, Cejudo turned in a second round knee and strikes knockout win over former two-time champion, Dominick Cruz to defend the bantamweight crown at UFC 249.

For Yadong, the Hulan District native has turned in notable Octagon wins over the likes of Chris Gutierrez, Ricky Simon, as well as common-foe, Moraes, and Marlon Vera during his time with the organization.

UFC Fight Night Seattle takes place on February 22. from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington — with an official headliner for the promotion’s return to D.C. yet to be determined at the time of publication.