Report – Henry Cejudo books return against top contender for UFC Seattle card in February

ByRoss Markey
Report - Henry Cejudo books return against top contender for UFC Seattle card in February

Former two-division champion, Henry Cejudo is reportedly set to make his return to action at an upcoming UFC Seattle card on February 22. — taking on hungry bantamweight contender, Song Yadong from the Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

Cejudo, a former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion during his tenure with the organization, has been sidelined since taking on current 135lbs best, Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 last February, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the Georgian.

Henry Cejudo books return against Song Yadong at UFC Seattle

Henry Cejudo backed to return in flyweight title fight with Alexandre Pantoja: 'There is no other option'

As for Chinese contender, Yadong, the current number eight ranked contender himself featured against former champion, Petr Yan at UFC 299 last March, dropping a unanimous decision loss to the Russian in his return to action.

READ MORE:  UFC's Laura Sanko Slams Toxicity on X, Calls for More Kindness in Online Spaces

News of Henry Cejudo’s return against Song Yadong was first reported by @realkevinK on X this evening.

Making his return from a retirement back in 2020 with a title fight offing against former champion, Aljamain Sterling back in May 2023, Cejudo, an Olympic gold medal winner to boot, suffered a hard-fought split decision defeat to the Uniondale native.

UFC 298 fight purses revealed as Henry Cejudo makes just $150,000 for fighting return
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

During his championship runs with the promotion, Henry Cejudo would avenge a prior stoppage loss to Demetrious Johnson with a decision win in the pair’s rematch, before besting T.J. Dillashaw, and winning vacant bantamweight spoils against Marlon Moraes.

READ MORE:  Alex Pereira accused of messing with religion to delay grudge fight with rival Magomed Ankalaev

In his most recent win, Cejudo turned in a second round knee and strikes knockout win over former two-time champion, Dominick Cruz to defend the bantamweight crown at UFC 249.

For Yadong, the Hulan District native has turned in notable Octagon wins over the likes of Chris Gutierrez, Ricky Simon, as well as common-foe, Moraes, and Marlon Vera during his time with the organization.

Sean Strickland faces backlash from Song Yadong over comments on Chinese culture

UFC Fight Night Seattle takes place on February 22. from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington — with an official headliner for the promotion’s return to D.C. yet to be determined at the time of publication.

READ MORE:  Umar Nurmagomedov backed to smash Khabib's record during UFC run: 'He can retire undefeated'

READ MORE:  Manager claims Alex Pereira WILL fight Magomed Ankalaev next: 'That guy is such a killer'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts