Petr Yan snaps losing skid, lands impressive decision win over Song Yadong – UFC 299 Highlights

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Petr Yan is back in the winning column for the first time since his 2021 interim title fight win over Cory Sandhagen, turning in an impressive unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory over surging Chinese contender, Song Yadong in the main card opener of UFC 299.

Yan, who had been sidelined from the Octagon for a year to the date tonight — had most recently suffered a hugely one-sided loss to current number one contender, Merab Dvalishvili in a high-profile main event clash last March.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

The defeat came as Dudinka native, Yan’s third on the trot following a pair of undisputed bantamweight title fight losses to former champion, Aljamain Sterling.

However, back to his glittering best tonight in Florida, Russian favorite, Yan knocked back the surging, Yadong in an impressive decision win — utilizing his counter striking as well as landing a host of eye-catching takedowns and scrambling well when called upon.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Staking his claim for a high-profile outing in his next walk, Yan called for a top-5 opponent off the back of his decision win over Yadong.

Below, catch the highlights from Petr Yan’s win at UFC 299