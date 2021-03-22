Continuously flirting with a potential retirement snapping return, former two-weight UFC champion, Henry ‘Triple C’ Cejudo has claimed that if he drew current flyweight dominator, Deiveson Figueiredo, a fight with the Brazilian would be like “breaking a cookie“.

Cejudo, the promotion’s former bantamweight and flyweight titleholder, called time on a gold-laden career immediately following UFC 249 last May in Jacksonville, Florida — following a second round title defence knockout win over former two-time champion, Dominick Cruz. 

Vacating the flyweight championship which he had won in a rematch against incoming ONE Championship title chaser, the standout, Demetrious Johnson, Cejudo had scored a January 2019 successful title defence against T.J. Dillashaw, stopping the former two-time bantamweight best with a quickfire opening minute knockout. 

Taking the vacant championship against Marlon Moraes following the two-year USADA suspension issued to Dillashaw, Cejudo drew the aforenoted, Cruz instead of former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo in his final Octagon outing.

The 34-year-old has continuously spoken about the possibility of a return to the UFC ever since his retirement from mixed martial arts, claiming recently that the ‘king’ would only return if the price was right, amid a recent face-off with minted bantamweight titleholder, Aljamain Sterling.

Speaking with Combate reporter, Evy Rodrigues during a recent interview, Cejudo detailed that he has more experience than Figueiredo, and questioned the Brazilian’s wrestling ability, before explaining how a potential showdown with the incumbent would be like “breaking a cookie“.

Deiveson (Figueiredo) is strong, but when he goes to prepare to fight with me it will be different,” Cejudo said. “He doesn’t have wrestling, he doesn’t have the experience I have. One thing they talk about is that he has the composure and recognises the distance very well. But when you fight a guy like Demerious Johnson or fight an Olympics and win, fighting Deiveson is like breaking a cookie.

Any potential matchup against the Para native will be put on the back burner for the time being, however, with the reigning flyweight champion set to rematch number-one contender, Brandon Moreno for the undisputed crown at UFC 263 in June, following their UFC 256 Fight of the Year contender last December. 

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.