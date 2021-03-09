It looks like former two-division UFC Champion Henry Cejudo may have reinstated himself back to the title picture after an absolute cliffhanger in a recent interview.

Cejudo’s most recent fight came last May where he successfully folded Dominick Cruz inside two rounds.

In a shock to many, ‘Triple C’ would retire following the UFC 249 co-main event and his belt was vacated right on the spot.

Fast forward a little less than a year and the first Bantamweight title defense since Cejudo’s would take place at UFC 259, being Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling. This was a fight that the former ‘king of cringe’ watched closely. Perhaps, the winner would go on to bend the knee to ‘Triple C’.

However, it ended abruptly as Yan was the one who bent the knee to brutalize Sterling in disqualifying fashion. One illegal knee to the temple was enough to wave the fight off and announce yet another champion in Sterling. Cejudo would cross paths with Sterling, paving a path to a potential fight.

Show me the money 💰💰💰 https://t.co/3oXbiueeXR — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 8, 2021

However, despite the intriguing spectacle that old champ vs new champ would be, the Yan rematch seems to be what is likely next. The first meeting between the two ended up being closely contested up until the illegal blow and it is apparent that the two have unfinished business.

The bad-blooded match may end up stalling the division in the process, leaving contender Cory Sandhagen and former champ TJ Dillashaw out of title contention indefinitely. This won’t stop Cejudo from wanting a cut of the cake though.

Making an appearance on ESPN’s SportsNation, Cejudo cut some promos after the controversial event between Sterling and Yan last weekend.

“I’d like to line up both Petr Yan and Aljamain ‘Curling Sterling’ Silver at the same time.” Cejudo said. “I’d like to beat up both of them.”

“You guys stay tuned, man. Triple C is coming back!” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Who do you think Henry Cejudo should fight?