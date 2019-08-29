Gregor Gillespie Calls Out Anthony Pettis For UFC 244

Spread the word!













Gregor Gillespie has finally called someone out.

The undefeated lightweight has not fought since January and many were wondering where he has been. He rarely does interviews, and instead focuses his time on fishing and training.

Yet, he has now decided to call someone out as he took to Instagram to release a video calling out Anthony Pettis to fight him at UFC 244. He believes “Showtime” is in the wrong weight class and wants to welcome him back to 155 pounds.

“So for the last 6 fights everyone has been pressuring and annoying me to call someone out….I never wanted to but it looks like I am going to have to play the game…I want my first “call out” to count so…… @showtimepettis I think you are a great fighter, but you are in the wrong weight class, come back down to 155 and meet me at MSG on November 2.

@arielhelwani @danawhite@showtimepettis @ufc @seanshelby”

Gregor Gillespie is currently 13-0 and 6-0 inside the Octagon. “The Gift” is coming off of a dominating TKO win over Yancy Medeiros back in January. His other wins are over Vinc Pichel, Jordan Rinaldi, Jason Gonzalez, Andrew Holbrook, and Glaico Franca. Before making it to the Las Vegas-based promotion he was the Ring of Combat lightweight champion and his final fight on the regional scenes was a win over Contender Series-alum, Sidney Outlaw.

Anthony Pettis, meanwhile, is coming off of a decision loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 241. He also broke his foot in that fight. Before that, in his welterweight debut in the UFC, he knocked out Stephen Thompson. The former UFC lightweight champion also holds wins over Michael Chiesa, Benson Henderson, Gilbert Melendez, and Donald Cerrone, among others.

Whether or not Gillespie will get his wish is to be seen as Pettis has yet to respond.

Would you want Gregor Gillespie vs. Anthony Pettis happen at UFC 244?