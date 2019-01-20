UFC on ESPN+ 1 Results: Gregor Gillespie Beats Down Yancy Medeiros

A new era in combat sports is under way as UFC on ESPN+ 1 is upon us.

With 13 fights in total on the night, the first collaboration between the world leader in combat sports and the leading sports network should be epic.

Championship title fights are rare and to have a champion vs. champion fight not on a PPV card is even stranger. It is, however, a good gesture by the UFC. The promotion has absolutely stacked this first ESPN+ card that culminates with flyweight champ Henry Cejudo defending his title against the bantamweight king T.J. Dillashaw.

But before the main event kicks off, there are five other main card fights that need to play out.

A feature lightweight bout between Gregor Gillespie and Yancy Medeiros will keep the action rolling.

Gillespie is a perfect 12-0 in his career and he will look to move one step closer to his ultimate goal of winning a UFC title with a win over Medeiros. “The Gift” submitted Vinc Pichel via arm triangle choke in his last outing in June.

After a tough run at 170 pounds, Medeiros has returned to his more ideal fighting weight of lightweight. The Hawaiian will look to bounce back from a loss to Donald Cerrone in his last fight.

Round One

Gillespie takes the center of the octagon with a quickness. He wastes no time closing the distance and locking his hands around Medeiros. Gillespie is doing everything he can to get the Hawaiian to the canvas. He has his hands clasped around Medeiros’s waste as he delivers knees. He is trying to drag Medeiros to the ground and keep him there. As soon as the fight hits the canvas Medeiros bounces back to his feet. However, Gillespie is not giving up on the takedown. Less than two minutes left in the round. Gillespie has forced Medeiros to carry his weight the entire round. He tosses Medeiros to the ground, again and again, he bounces back up. The round ends with Gregor kneeing his opponent.

Round Two

Medeiros throws a front kick to start round two. Gillespie not playing any games, he lunges for a takedown and secures the back of the Hawaiian. He is slightly more methodical in his movements this round as he slams Medeiros back to the ground. Gregor moves into side control and lands some punches to soften up his foe. He works his way into full mount and looks to attack an arm triangle now. He blasts a couple of hard right hands to the face of Medeiros. Gregor starts to unload some hard shots that forces Medeiros to turn. Gregor lands a couple more hard knees to the body and drags Medeiros to the ground for the 15 time this fight. He opens up with a barrage of punches. The ref stops the fight.

Gregor Gillespie defeats Yancy Medeiros via TKO (ground & pound) at 4:59 of round two