Gregor Gillespie Submits Vinc Pichel In One-Sided Showcase

Gregor Gillespie dominated Vinc Pichel.

The co-main event of UFC Utica featured New York’s own Gillespie. He took on Vinc Pichel inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Pichel didn’t stand a chance.

Gillespie landed the right hand and took Pichel down. He moved to side control. Pichel turned and Gillespie went for a front choke. They stood up and Gillespie landed a knee. He dumped his opponent back down to the mat. Gillespie moved to mount. Pichel scrambled out. Gillespie took Pichel down again. Gillespie went for a choke near the end of the round, but Pichel held on.

Gillespie dumped Pichel down early in the second stanza. Gillespie took the back momentarily. Gillespie settled for an arm triangle and forced the tap.

Final Result: Gregor Gillespie def. Vinc Pichel via submission (arm triangle choke) – R2, 4:06