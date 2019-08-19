Anthony Pettis Suffered Broken Foot In First Round Against Nate Diaz

Spread the word!













Anthony Pettis welcomed Nate Diaz back to the Octagon at UFC 241.

The two have had a rivalry for a long time and finally settled their differences inside the Octagon. When it was all said and done, it was Diaz who got his hand raised by unanimous decision as he dominated the fight from the get-go.

After the fight, “Showtime” was transported to the hospital after suffering a foot injury. According to MMA Junkie, a member of the Pettis camp has confirmed that the former lightweight champion, in fact, suffered a broken foot in the fight.

“@natediaz209 you have a hard ass head homie lol,” Pettis wrote on Instagram.

With the loss, Anthony Pettis is now 22-9 and now 1-1 in the welterweight division in the UFC. Before the loss to Diaz, he knocked out Stephen Thompson back in March. The Roufusport-product has notable wins in the Octagon over the likes of Michael Chiesa, Gilbert Melendez, and Benson Henderson, among others.

When Pettis will be able to fight again is to be seen, but for now, he will be recovering from the foot injury.

Who do you want Anthony Pettis to fight when he is able to return to the Octagon?