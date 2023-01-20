UFC veteran Greg Hardy books BKFC debut on February 17. at KnuckleMania 3 against Josh Watson

KnuckleMania 3 is booked for February 17 and will host the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut of former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy. The US-born is booked to face Josh Watson.

Greg Hardy is a former American football player who played as a defensive end in the NFL from 2010 to 2015. After his football career was concluded, due to a suspension relating to domestic violence charges, he would begin competing in MMA. Hardy fought on Dana White‘s Contender Series in 2018 and would make his official UFC debut in 2019. In the UFC heavyweight division, he would earn a record of 4-5-0 1 NC. After losing three in a row to Sergey Spivak, Tai Tuivasa, and Marcin Tybura, he was cut from the organization.

Since then, Hardy has gone 2-0 in professional boxing earning wins over Mike Cook and Hasim Rahman Jr. It was announced in 2022 that ‘he ‘The Prince of War’ had signed with BKFC.

Greg Hardy’s BKFC debut

At KnuckleMania 3, Greg Hardy will meet Josh Watson. In BKFC, the American athlete Watson has earned a record of 1-1-0. H is just coming off of a win against Kyle McElroy. In MMA, the heavyweight fighter has a record of 6-4.

The February 17 event, hosted in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, will also feature UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez facing former boxing champion Austin Trout. The main event hosts a championship match between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Greg Hardy said:

“I honestly think this is where the prince becomes the king. Where people actually get to see my ability to put on a showcase. Like before, I’m running around trying to figure out how not to get taken down. I hadn’t really gotten to focus on the science of striking, what I enjoy doing. So it’s going to be great.” [Transcript courtesy SportsKeeda]