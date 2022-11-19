Video: Greg Hardy drops and defeats Hasim Rahman Jr

Greg Hardy improves to 2-0 as a professional boxer

Former NFL defensive end and UFC veteran Greg Hardy faced Hasim Rahman Jr at Misfits x DAZN Series 3 boxing event on Saturday, November 19, 2022, live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Hardy fought Rahman on the main card of the event, filling in for former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort, who was forced out of the bout with an illness in the days leading up.

This was the second bout of Greg Hardy’s professional boxing career, the first happening last month in October where he KO’d Michael Cook in round two of his debut. Cook was also making his debut that night, but Rahman Jr came into this bout with a professional record of 12-1, and he’s the son of former two-time heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman.

Rahman was last expected to face Jake Paul in August, though that fight fell through and Paul ended up facing former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, also last month in October.

Rahman was able to finally step into the ring tonight however, and the result surprised a lot of people.

The opening round showcased Greg Hardy trying to use his size to his advantage, attempting to corner Rahman, who was able to evade with his superior footwork and land some big shots of his own. Hardy lands some big combinations along the ropes that had Rahman dazed in the second, where he eventually ends up dropping him.

Rahman then lands a thunderous left hand that staggers Hardy at the very end of the round, this really turned into a fight.

Hardy also stuns Rahman in the third round, though he was too tired to really capitalize on it, and he shows a more spirited effort than Rahman in the final three minutes to secure the universal 39-36 scorecard.

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!