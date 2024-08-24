Gilbert Burns criticizes Chandler’s wait for McGregor: ‘That’s crazy. Even though it’s Conor McGregor, I don’t care’

Former welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns has claimed it’s “crazy” how his teammate, Michael Chandler remains sidelined from action for so long — particularly with a matchup opposite Conor McGregor failing to materialize so far this year.

Burns, the current number six ranked welterweight contender and former title challenger, most recently featured at UFC 299 back in March, suffering a third round knockout loss to surging Australian contender, Jack Della Maddalena in the pair’s high-stakes pairing.

For Chandler, the Kill Cliff FC staple has been out of action for the last two years, remaining sidelined since he suffered a third round rear-naked choke loss to former interim lightweight gold holder, Dustin Poirier at Madison Square Garden.

And chasing a grudge fight with McGregor in the time since to no avail, Chandler was booked to headline UFC 303 against the Dubliner earlier this summer, however, a toe injury ruled the ex-champion from a comeback to the Octagon.

Gilbert Burns urges Michael Chandler to move on from Conor McGregor

With Chandler still hoping to secure a fight with McGregor at the welterweight limit before the end of the year — potentially at UFC 310 in December, Chandler has been labelled as “crazy” by his training partner, Burns for chasing the bout still.

“I would never wait that long for any opponent,” Gilbert Burns told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “I would never wait, especially (at) my age. He (Michael Chandler) just turned 38, too. I would never wait two years. That’s crazy. Even thought it’s Conor McGregor, I don’t care. I would never wait.”

He’s already waiting that long, like you said, I would wait until December,” Gilbert Burns explained. “If the guy shows up, good, we’re here. If not, I think it would have moved on a long time [ago] already.”

Slated to return later this year at UFC Vegas 97, Burns will tangle with fellow grappling talent, Sean Brady in a main event bout in September.