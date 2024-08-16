Michael Chandler Agrees to Face Conor McGregor in December

Will they fight? Will they not? That seems to be the never-ending question surrounding Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Originally, the two were expected to tussle on June 29 in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition after ‘Mystic Mac’ suffered a broken pinky toe weeks out from his long-awaited return. Since then, McGregor has remained adamant that he would still fight before the end of 2024, with December being the target.

However, Dana White seemingly poured cold water on McGregor’s plans, claiming at a recent press event that McGregor would not fight this year. That prompted the Irishman to go on social media and practically beg the UFC CEO for the December date.

“THE UFC LOVE AND WANT ME FOR DECEMBER! I AM READY,” McGregor wrote on X.

Michael Chandler agrees to December date with McGregor after being ready to move on

Caught up in all the drama is Chandler, who’s been more than patient while waiting for his red panty night.

It finally seemed as though the former Bellator champion was ready to move on, suggesting that a rematch with Charles Oliveira could come in place of his clash with the former two-division titleholder.

Well, now it seems like we’re back at square one with Chandler agreeing to a December date with the Irish megastar.

“December it is,” Chandler wrote before adding the handshake emoji.

So again we ask, are they or are they not fighting? Perhaps the better question at this point is, doesn’t anyone still care?

It’s been more than three years since Conor McGregor has competed inside the Octagon. By the time he actually does fight, it’ll be closer to four. Chandler himself isn’t too far behind with his last fight coming against Dustin Poirier all the way back in November 2022.

If his showdown with McGregor does happen in December, he will have eclipsed more than two years on the shelf.

Dana White has since walked back his “not this year” comment, but remains coy on whether or not we’ll actually see McGregor compete this year, or ever again.