Germaine De Randamie Returns At UFC Denver

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine De Randamie returns to the Octagon soon as she has her next fight lined up.

UFC officials announced the news on late Thursday night (August 9, 2018) as well as confirmed two other bouts. Germaine De Randamie returns to action when she will fight onetime women’s bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington at UFC Denver.

The Road

If you recall, the UFC stripped de Randamie of her featherweight title in June due to her unwillingness to defend her title against Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino. Invicta featherweight champion Megan Anderson was then tasked to fight Justino for the UFC’s vacant featherweight belt at UFC 214.

However, Anderson pulled out of the fight due to personal reasons. This has led to Tonya Evinger stepping in and fighting Justino at UFC 214. Justino picked up the win by TKO.



De Randamie is on a three fight winning streak that includes TKO wins over Larissa Pacheco and Anna Elmose and a unanimous decision win over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in February. She was supposed to fight Marion Reneau at UFC Fight Night 115 in September but pulled out due to injury. Then, she was slated to fight at UFC Fight Night 125 opposite Ketlen Vieira but pulled out due to a hand injury.

On the flip side, Pennington is coming off a loss to bantamweight belt against champ Amanda Nunes.

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper and Maycee Barber vs. Maia Stevenson have also been booked for this show.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung in a featherweight bout will serve as the headliner.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

The Card

Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

Germaine de Randamie vs. Raquel Pennington

Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper

Maycee Barber vs. Maia Stevenson