Donald Cerrone & Frankie Edgar Return At UFC Denver

Two big fights have been set for UFC Denver that involves fan favorites, Donald Cerrone and Frankie Edgar.

It was recently announced that a featherweight showdown between Edgar and Chan Sung Jung will headline this upcoming fight night event that will be put on by the Las Vegas-based promotion and also, a barnburner of a welterweight bout between Cerrone and Mike Perry has been confirmed as well by UFC President Dana White on Friday night.

It’s been a wild year for the former UFC lightweight champion, to say the least as he was supposed to challenge Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title at UFC 222 but had to put out due to injury then, Brian Ortega scored a big victory over him in the co-main event of UFC 222 event that went down March 3, 2018, on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Edgar was last seen in the Octagon when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson back in April at the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee event.

On the flip side, Jung, who is a former title contender, has been inactive in recent years with just one fight since challenging then-champion Jose Aldo at UFC 163 in August 2013 as he scored a KO win over Dennis Bermudez in the first round of their UFC Fight Night 104 headliner in his latest fight.

Cerrone lost to rising contender Leon Edwards by unanimous decision in the main event of the UFC Singapore event in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and as a result of this loss, Cerrone is now just 1-4 in his last five fights.

Perry, on the other hand, scored the first decision win of his career when he beat Paul Felder at UFC 226, which snapped back-to-back decision losses to Max Griffin and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

UFC Denver (also known as UFC Fight Night 139) is set to take place on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado with the main card airing on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. As of this writing, no other bouts have been confirmed for this show.