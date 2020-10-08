Current UFC middleweight kingpin, Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya has received some high praise from one of the greatest mixed martial arts in the sport’s antiquity.

Adesanya, who recently scored his second straight successful title defence at UFC 253 on ‘Fight Island’ – blasted through number-one contender, Paulo Costa, improving his undefeated professional résumé to 20-0.

Campaigning for a ‘superfight’ with another consensus G.O.A.T. in the form of former two-time light heavyweight best, Jon Jones – Adesanya has been heralded as a “perfect fighter” by former two-weight world champion, Georges ‘Rush’ St-Pierre.

St-Pierre, who added the middleweight crown to prior welterweight stardom at UFC 217 opposite Michael Bisping in November 2017 – was forced from a potential title unification clash with Robert Whittaker, after he was struck down with a particularly debilitating case of ulcerative colitis.

Speaking with ESPN MMA reporter, Marc Raimondi – the Canadian icon heaped tonnes of praise on Adesanya, noting the entertaining side of his overall package.

“[Israel Adesanya’s] amazing. He’s a perfect fighter… We’re in the entertainment business, and our job is to entertain the audience and he’s doing it very, very well.”

GSP has been impressed with Israel Adesanya's performance 😏



While Adesanya is yet to taste defeat since his transition from kickboxing to mixed martial arts back in March of 2012 – St-Pierre has managed to avenge his sole two blemishes throughout the course of his twenty-eight fight career, bettering both Matt Hughes and Serra at the second time of trying.

Failing to return to the Octagon since that four-year hiatus snapping appearance at the above noted, UFC 217 – St-Pierre has forever been linked to ‘superfight’ returns since then, including pairings with lightweight best, Khabib Nurmagomedov, fellow former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor, fan-favourite, Nate Diaz, and then welterweight best, Tyron Woodley.

Emerging relatively unscathed from his main event clash with Costa – Adesanya has also floated the notion of a middleweight title defence against streaking contender, Jared Cannonier who is looking to notch his fouth-consecutive win in the division when he meets the previously mentioned, Whittaker in the co-main event of UFC 254 on October 24 in Abu Dhabi.