Former two-weight UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is still unsure if he will return to the Octagon to face off against reigning 155lb king Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A fight between the pair has long been a dream of MMA fans worldwide. It seems to be edging closer as of late with Nurmagomedov revealing he plans to face ‘GSP’ in April 2021 after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 later this month. UFC boss Dana White has even said he’s willing to match the pair despite being one of the main obstacles to the two men squaring off a few years ago.

In an interview with TSN St-Pierre was still wrestling with the idea of stepping back into MMA, he said.

“Why step back in? But why not step back in? We only live once. That’s the question that I’m facing now, you know? If I have an opportunity to do it and all the stars align and I don’t do it – because I’ve still got it now. I’d say I’m in my best years. Will I regret, when I reach 50 years? … I don’t know.”

The Canadian legend seems to be leaning towards staying retired due to the fact he is satifised with his accomplishments and believes he would be compromised if he was to cut down to lightweight to fight the undefeated champion.

“I’m kind of satisfied,” St-Pierre said. “Do you know what I mean? Satisfaction for the athlete is the death. You’re done. You’re finished when you’re satisfied. In order to come back, I’m in a mental state of mind where I’m not sure. The stars would need to be aligned perfectly.”

“I haven’t cut weight for a long time,” St-Pierre continued “If I go down to 155, my performance will be compromised. I know Khabib is about the same size as me. He’s maybe bigger than me when he’s offseason. I never go up to 200. I’m at 185. That’s turned to his advantage. If we cut more weight, he’s able to bounce back more than I am. He’s used to it. I’ve never been a big fan of cutting weight. Even when I was a welterweight, I was 185. Most guys now are much bigger than 185.

“That’s one of the principles of the art of war. Know the terrain. I don’t know. I’ve never fought at 155. He knows, I believe, to make it fair, we need to fight in a place we’ve never been. Both of us. That would have to be a condition to me coming back if it happens.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you want to see Georges St-Pierre return against Khabib Nurmagomedov?