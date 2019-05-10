Frankie Edgar Calls For Title Fight With Max Holloway

Spread the word!













Frankie Edgar is hoping it’s a case of third time lucky if he is booked to face Max Holloway for the featherweight title.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, “The Answer” made his bid to be the next person to challenge Holloway.

“Hey @blessedmma not once but twice we got all dressed up, took pictures and never got to dance,” Edgar wrote. “Everybody knows I put my last opportunity on the line because that’s the kind of people we are. Let’s finally get this done!

“FYI your last fight wast epic, let’s put another one in the history books!

May I have this Dance?”

Cursed Fight?

Edgar was initially supposed to challenge Holloway at UFC 218 in December 2017 before he had to pull out due to injury.

The fight was later rebooked for March 2018 at UFC 222 until it was Holloway this time who had to pull out due to injury.

Risking his shot for the title, Edgar fought Brian Ortega on short notice only to get knocked out for the first time in his career.

He bounced back quickly with a unanimous decision win over Cub Swanson the following month, before he pulled out of his scheduled fight with “The Korean Zombie” in November.

Ortega, meanwhile, would finally face Holloway in December, but was defeated after being thoroughly outclassed by the Hawaiian.

Holloway would then move up in weight to compete against Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title last month. It was a losing effort, though, and “Blessed” is now expected to defend his featherweight title again.

Edgar, who is No. 3 in the UFC featherweight rankings, is hoping he will be the next in line. Only Jose Aldo and Ortega are above him in the rankings so it certainly makes sense.

However, Edgar will also be hoping Aldo does him a favor by defeating surging contender Alexander Volkanovski — ranked No. 4 — at UFC 237 this weekend.