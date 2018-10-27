Frankie Edgar Out OF UFC Denver, Flashy Featherweight Steps In On Short Notice

Former champion Frankie Edgar has been forced to pull out of his main event bout at UFC Denver against Chan Sun Jung due to an injury.

Edgar and Jung were set to headline the UFC’s 25th-anniversary show that takes place Nov 10 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Dana White broke the news to ESPN earlier today. Sources close to Edgar say he tore his left bicep. The silver lining is that Edgar is not expected to need surgery and will likely make his return to the Octagon in early 2019.

In steps in Yair Rodriguez on short notice to fight Jung. He hasn’t fought since he suffered a TKO loss to Edgar in May 2017. Rodriguez was scheduled to face Zabit Magomedsharipov in September but was forced out of that fight with an injury of his own.

Jung is coming off a layoff of his own. He hasn’t competed in over 21 months. Ironically perhaps, he to was forced out of a fight earlier this year against Ricardo Lamas.