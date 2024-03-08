Fighters react to Anthony Joshua’s scary KO win over Francis Ngannou: ‘Stop coming to boxing, it will only get worse’

Mixed martial arts fighters have been warned against pursuing further crossover boxing fights in the future – in the immediate aftermath of former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou’s brutal one-punch KO loss to boxing star, Anthony Joshua inside two rounds in Saudi Arabia tonight.

Ngannou, a former undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, headlined a ‘Knockout Chaos’ billed card tonight in the Middle East against former two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic star, Joshua, in just his second professional boxing match.

And suffering his second consecutive loss following a controversial decision defeat to Tyson Fury last August, Ngannou was finished in devastating fashion by Joshua – who flattened the Cameroonian with a hellacious KO in the second round.

Mandatory Credit: Richard Pelham

Dropped in the first frame after switching to southpaw, Ngannou was immediately met flush with a straight right shot, sending him to the canvas.

Anthony Joshua flattens Francis Ngannou in Riyadh

And dropped twice in quick succession in the next round, Ngannou was immediately with a right hand from the bleachers from Joshua after a standing eight count, sending him folded to the canvas once more, this time for good.

Reacting to Ngannou’s stunning knockout loss in Riyadh tonight, a host of boxing stars and fighters urged mixed martial arts competitors to avoid further ventures to the squared circle in the future – as well as heralding Joshua’s performance.

“Let this be A BIG WARNING to MMA fighters!!” Ryan Garcia posted on X. “Stop coming to boxing it will only get worst (sic). IT’s more vent if we just go to your sport! OVER! ONE PUNCH. Sending healing prayers to FRANCIS! Your bravery and guys should be commendable. CONGRATULATIONS Anthony Joshua.”

“Still the baddest muf*cka on the planet,” Kamaru Usman posted.

“The Drake curse continues,” UFC alum Paige VanZant posted on X.

“I told y’all,” Badou Jack posted on social media.

“NOW THAT WAS FOR BOXING,” Shawn Porter shared on X.