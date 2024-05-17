Jon Jones leaks UFC 309 title fight with Stipe Miocic in November return: ‘Here I come, baby’

Jon Jones has leaked his return to the Octagon overnight on his official social media, revealing he will take on former champion, Stipe Miocic in a rescheduled pairing atop UFC 309 on November 9. from Madison Square Garden – a year on from their failed title showdown.

Jones, the current heavyweight champion and former two-division gold holder, has been sidelined since March of last year, where he landed the vacant crown at the former weight class.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Submitting former interim champion, Ciryl Gane with a dominant opening round guillotine choke, Rochester native, Jones was slated to headline UFC 285 in New York City against the returning former two-time heavyweight best, Miocic.

Jon Jones leaks UFC 309 return against Stipe Miocic

Ruled from the pairing as he suffered a pectoral tendon tear, Jones has been out of action since his win over Gane, however, provided a massive update on his return to competition on his official social media overnight – in a now-deleted X status.

Mandatory Credit: David Becker – AP

“November 9th. Madison Square Garden here I come, baby. #NewStill,” Jon Jones posted.

Jon Jones says his UFC title defense vs. Stipe Miocic is going down Nov. 9 in New York. 🗽 pic.twitter.com/npx31C68eF — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 17, 2024

For Miocic, the veteran Ohio native confirmed earlier this month that he would continue his hiatus from the Octagon until he faced off with incumbent champion, Jones, having remained sidelined himself for the past three years.

Last featuring at UFC 260, Miocic saw his second title reign in the division come to a crashing halt courtesy of a second round knockout loss to former organizational star, Francis Ngannou in the pair’s title fight rematch.

One former UFC star predicting the demise of Jones against Miocic comes in the form of a former title challenger to the Rochester native: Rampage Jackson – who has speculated Miocic could knock out the heavyweight kingpin in Madison Square Garden.

Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Gonzalez – Cageside Press

“I think you will be the first one to beat him (Jon Jones),” Quinton Jackson said. “I just feel like he might not have a chin, based off the way he fights. He makes it so hard for people to get close enough to punch him. His whole style was putting his fingers in your eyes and kicking your knee back – keeping you away from him.”

“He keeps you at his length where he wants you,” Jackson explained. “You’re a taller guy and you’ve got longer arms than most people he fights. I don’t think he can do all that to you.”

Who wins at UFC 309 in November: Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic?