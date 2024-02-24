Renan Ferreira smashes Ryan Bader in 21 seconds, will fight Francis Ngannou later this year: PFL vs. Bellator Highlights

Renan Ferreira only needed 21 seconds to put away Bellator MMA heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

Coming out for the final matchup of the PFL vs. Bellator card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ‘Darth’ looked to close the distance quickly, but paid the ultimate price when Ferreira uncorked a massive right hand that sent Bader crashing to the canvas. Ferreira swarmed his opponent, unleashing a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes that left the referee with no choice, but to step in and call for the stoppage in the opening minute.

Official Result: Renan Ferreira def. Ryan Bader via TKO (right hand to ground and pound) at 0:25 of Round 1.

With the victory, Ferreira with now face Francis Ngannou when the former UFC heavyweight world champion makes his debut in the PFL Smart Cage later this year.

Check Out Highlights From Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader at PFL vs. Bellator:

Renan Ferreira knocks out Ryan Bader in 20 seconds!pic.twitter.com/YmwYJlP11l — MMA Mania (@mmamania) February 24, 2024

Renan Ferreira WALKS THROUGH Ryan Bader ☠️#PFLvsBellator

pic.twitter.com/KmAhiXyHgK — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) February 24, 2024

Renan Ferreira knocks out Ryan Bader in 20 seconds in the #PFLvsBellator main event! 😳



pic.twitter.com/rjyG3TpfPR — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 24, 2024