Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is not giving up hope when it comes to a potential superfight with Octagon icon Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

For years, it looked like Jon Jones and ‘The Predator’ were on a collision course under the UFC banner. Unfortunately, the bout never came to fruition, resulting in Ngannou walking away from the promotion in search of greener pastures. In his absence, ‘Bones’ found his way back to the Octagon and captured the vacant heavyweight title in decisive fashion at UFC 285 in March.

With Jones’ hitch firmly tied to the UFC and Francis Ngannou now signed with the Professional Fighters League in a ground-breaking deal, all hope appeared to be lost when it came to seeing the two heavyweight behemoths locking up with one another.

Despite the seemingly insurmountable odds, Ngannou believes that there is still a chance the two fighters could come together for what would be the biggest fight in heavyweight MMA history.

“I don’t know. Maybe he’ll be a special fight, a special belt or something?” Ngannou said regarding a potential fight with Jones during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “Maybe not like a UFC belt. To be honest, I don’t worry about the title. The title is not what I worry about. I worry about that fight, that challenge. I wouldn’t care if it was a fight without a title. In my [mind], I don’t need a UFC title. That fight is bigger than a title. The fight is bigger than a title.”

Ngannou and Jones Are Gearing Up for Their Next Big Challenges

Currently, both men are gearing up for their highly anticipated returns. First, Ngannou will step inside the squared circle as the Cameroonian makes his pro boxing debut against reigning WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury. The two men will meet in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on October 28.

Weeks later, Jon Jones will head to the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, for a showdown with the general consensus heavyweight GOAT, Stipe Miocic.

What comes next for both men is still entirely up in the air, but if ‘The Predator’ gets his wish, a mega fight with Jon Jones won’t be far off.

“Deep inside me, I still have a little bit of hope (about a Jones fight), even though I know it’s gonna be hard. But, you never know,” Ngannou added (h/t Independent).