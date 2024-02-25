UFC champion Jon Jones gushes over meeting MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko at PFL vs. Bellator

Jon Jones had the opportunity to hang out with heavyweight MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko.

‘Bones’ and ‘The Last Emperor’ were both in attendance at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Saturday, February 24, for the historic PFL vs. Bellator event. While there, the two combat sports stars had the chance to connect with the current UFC heavyweight champion gushing over the opportunity to meet one of his MMA idols.

"I love you Fedor. You're one of my favorites always, forever."



“I love you Fedor. You’re one of my favorites always, forever.”









“I love you Fedor!” Jones exclaimed. “You were one of my favorites, always, forever, brother. You and Aleksandr. Tell your brother I said hello.”

Fedor Emelianenko’s strained relationship with his brother

The exchange was a little awkward, particularly when Jones commented about Fedor’s brother, Aleksandr Emelianenko. While the younger Emelianenko is an accomplished combat sports athlete in his own right as a three-time Combat Sambo world champion, he and his brother are estranged as a result of Aleksandr’s extensive criminal history.

He was accused of assaulting and raping his former housekeeper in May 2014 in addition to stealing her passport. In May 2015, he was found guilty of sexual assault and sentenced to four and a half years in prison. He was released after 17 months.

In 2017, Aleksandr Emelianenko revealed in an interview with sovsports.ru that he and Fedor had not spoken for a decade at that point, placing the blame on “sycophants” who were leeching off his brother’s fame and fortune. Shortly after, ‘The Last Emperor’ responded in an open letter.