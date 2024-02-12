Video – Fan gifts crying Daniel Cormier t-Shirt to UFC champion Jon Jones during meet and greet

Daniel Cormier is a former two-division world champion and a UFC Hall of Famer. He is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts.

Unfortunately, one of the things ‘DC’ will also be remembered for is his emotional breakdown following his second career loss to light heavyweight rival Jon Jones at UFC 214 in July 2017.

The video clip has been viewed, shared, and meme’d countless times. Nearly seven years later, the moment continues to be a source of amusement for fight fans and ‘Bones’ himself. During a recent Meet & Greet in Australia, Jon Jones was presented with a t-shirt featuring a screenshot from the infamous post-fight interview, much to the delight of the current heavyweight champ.

a fan in Australia brought a crying DC shirt to Jon Jones yesterday and they took a photo with it 😬 pic.twitter.com/BrTJzBO7g6 — OOC MMA (@oocmma) February 12, 2024

Daniel Cormier Reveals Why He Was Crying

A few years later, Cormier clarified why he was so emotional following the third-round knockout loss.

“People talk about me crying after Jon Jones beat me. You know what, I lost, but you know what made me cry after the fight? Bob Cook walked up to me and goes ‘That wasn’t the guy I’ve been training for the three months. I’m very disappointed.’ So, I was disappointed, and I started to cry,” Cormier said during a 2021 episode of ESPN’s DC&RC.

Less than a month after the fight, it was revealed that Jones had been flagged for a potential doping violation by USADA stemming from a test sample that was collected after weigh-ins. On September 13, USADA confirmed that Jones’ “B” sample tested positive for Oral Turinabol, an anabolic steroid. The bout result was changed to a no-contest and the light heavyweight title was returned to Cormier.

Though Cormier expressed interest in a third fight with Jones, ‘DC’ would eventually move on to a memorable feud with heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic.