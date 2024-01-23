Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall claims to have accepted a UFC 300 fight with Stipe Miocic

Current interim heavyweight world champion Tom Aspinall accepted a fight with Stipe Miocic for UFC 300.

Ever since his title-winning performance against Sergei Pavlovich in November, Aspinall has been pushing hard for a unification clash with undisputed champ Jon Jones. Typically, the interim titleholder would go on to fight the linear champion, no ifs, and, or buts, but Aspinall has found himself in an unfavorable situation that could keep him sitting on the sidelines for the next year.

Instead, Jones, who is currently recovering from a pectoral tear, will return to fight the man he was originally scheduled to defend his title against at UFC 295, Stipe Miocic. The winner of that fight would then unify his belt with Aspinall’s, in theory. Even that is the subject of much debate as both ‘Bones’ and Miocic are slated to retire once their heavyweight superfight is in the books.

Recently, Tom Aspinall dropped a bombshell on social media, revealing that the UFC had contacted him about a potential fight with Stipe Miocic at the promotion’s next landmark event on April 13. Aspinall says he accepted the fight only for Miocic to turn it down, opting to wait for Jones.

“While we are talking about @stipemiocic , my manager was contacted by the UFC asking if I’d like to fight him on apr 13th. I, of course, accepted,” Aspinall wrote on X.

While we are talking about @stipemiocic , my manager was contacted by the UFC asking if I’d like to fight him on apr 13th. I, of course, accepted — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 23, 2024

“A little later, we were told that @stipemiocic doesn’t want to fight me, and only interested in fighting @JonnyBones,” Aspinall added.

A little later, we were told that @stipemiocic doesn’t want to fight me, and only interested in fighting @JonnyBones — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 23, 2024

Tom Aspinall Throws In The Towel

With Jones still recovering from injury, there’s no anticipated date for Jones vs. Miocic, though summer 2024 is looking likely. Acquiescing to the fact that he won’t be fighting either UFC legend anytime soon (or ever), Aspinall has teased a potential UFC 300 clash with Alex Pereira, though it’s starting to look like the UK fan favorite will be sitting out of the promotion’s mega-sized centennial card.

“On that note. I will stop crying, accept it ain’t gonna happen and enjoy the fight that me and all the other fans want to see. Legend vs legend for the heavyweight title. Maximum respect guys. Yay,” Aspinall concluded.