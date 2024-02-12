UFC star Jon Jones weighs up future fight with Tom Aspinall: ‘It’s definitely not off the table’

Amid confirmation that he’s likely set to skirt a rumored retirement from active competition ahead of his return to the Octagon later this year, UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones now also appears receptive to the idea of a showdown with interim gold holder, Tom Aspinall.

Jones, the current heavyweight champion and former two-time light heavyweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he clinched the vacant heavyweight crown back in March at UFC 285, turning in a first round guillotine choke submission win over Ciryl Gane.



And slated to make his return in a title defense against Stipe Miocic last November in Madison Square Garden, Jones was forced from the bout due to a pectoral tendon tear, resulting in the introduction of another interim crown into the division.

Striking gold at the same event in New York, the aforenoted, Aspinall launched a stunning first round KO win over surging Russian contender, Sergei Pavlovich – landing the interim heavyweight title.

Involved in a brewing rivalry with Atherton native, Aspinall in the time since, Jones has been linked with a retirement in the immediate aftermath of his title fight with Miocic, however, over the weekend, confirmed that he’s likely to continue fighting following his return.

Jon Jones talks up fight with Tom Aspinall

Offering hope to Aspinall in the form of a title unification fight in the future, Jones also revealed a long-anticipated fight with the British heavyweight was definitely a possibility before he hangs up his gloves.

“I’m really going to base whether I continue on how I compete against Stipe (Miocic), how I heal up from this injury,” Jon Jones told Submission Radio. “I could blow Stipe out of the water or it coule be an absolute war, and I feel like I need to take one step at a time before seeing what I do next.”

“But the Tom (Aspinall) fight is definitely not off the table – especially with how I’ve been feeling being out here,” Jon Jones explained. “I feel just totally reinvigorated and just reenergized just being around all these fans, so I can’t just walk away. The ball is rolling in a really positive direction for me to continue my career.”

Do you think Jon Jones will fight Tom Aspinall in the future?