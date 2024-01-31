Daniel Cormier calls for Conor McGregor – Nate Diaz trilogy fight at UFC 300: ‘It draws the fans in’

Promotional color-commentator and Hall of Fame inductee, Daniel Cormier has suggested a long-overdue trilogy rubber match between former champion, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz take headlining honors at UFC 300 in April – claiming the clash would do the most to bring in fans – particularly ‘general” fans.

Cormier, a former two-division Octagon champion, held gold in both the light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions, before retiring from combat sports back in 2021 – bowing out before his induction into the UFC’s Hall of Fame as part of the ‘Fighter Wing’.

Conor McGregor backed to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 300

And still without an official headliner for a monumental UFC 300 card in April, Cormier claimed that while the promotion may be scrambling for a main event-worthy fight, a trilogy bout between the returning duo of McGregor and Diaz would bring in a significant fan viewing.

“If (Conor) McGregor fights (Nate) Diaz, that is what I believe draws the general fan in as much as anything that they [the UFC] could do in the UFC right now,” Daniel Cormier said during an episode of DC & RC. “Just because of Nate Diaz and the intrigue, the way the first fight played out, the way the second fight played out. It is still two of the highest-grossing pay-per-views in UFC history.

“These two men, when you put them together make a lot of money it is far enough out there to be considered an attraction,” Cormier explained. “I also believe at this point in their careers, sure, Nate Diaz isn’t the guy he was before. … He’s not the same guy, but neither is Conor McGregor.”

First fighting at UFC 196 back in 2016 at the welterweight limit, Diaz handed McGregor his first Octagon defeat in the form of a second round rear-naked choke submission defeat. And in an immediate rematch in August of that annum, McGregor avenged the defeat in a close, majority decision win at the welterweight limit.

Do you think Conor McGregor should fight Nate Diaz at UFC 300?