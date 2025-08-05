Ex-UFC Fighter Brendan Schaub Shared How His Night Was “Ruined” by Current Terrifying UFC Heavyweight

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub recently shared on the Jaxxon podcast that he was meant to fight a current ranked UFC star, after he had been called out.

Schaub was notably the winner of The Ultimate Fighter and was also a ranked heavyweight during his time with the UFC.

His final fight was a grudge match with former UFC fighter Travis Browne, a fight which saw Schaub get knocked out in the first round.

After suffering yet another knockout loss, Schaub was infamously told by Joe Rogan on the JRE Podcast that he does not have what it takes to become a top UFC heavyweight and that he should consider his future in the sport.

Brendan Schaub claims Derrick Lewis’ callout ruined his night

Brendan Schaub went on the Jaxxon Podcast, which is hosted by former UFC fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

When discussing Schaub’s UFC tenure, Rampage asked him if he ever fought current UFC star Derrick Lewis.

Schaub claimed the two were meant to fight after Lewis called him out, but the fight never happened.

Lewis was relatively young in his UFC career by the time Schaub fought Browne in 2014, in what would ultimately be his final fight in combat sports.

Schaub knew even in his UFC infancy that Lewis was not someone to be messed with, as he jokingly claimed that the callout “Ruined his night”.

Schaub was offered to fight Lewis after many years of retirement

During an episode of Schaub’s podcast ‘The Fighter And The Kid’ with former UFC star Jorge Masvidal, the former ‘BMF’ champion tried to tempt Schaub out of retirement, with a fight against Lewis.

Masvidal had started his own bare-knuckle MMA promotion called ‘Gamebred Bareknuckle’, and with Schaub not being under contract to any other promotion, he saw an opportunity to make a huge match.

To the surprise of many MMA fans, Schaub was tempted by the offer because he believes he could potentially outwrestle the KO artist Lewis.

The fight never happened, and Schaub has stayed retired from MMA and continued to work in comedy and the podcast scene.