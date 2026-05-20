UFC 329 McGregor vs. Holloway 2: Previewing the Historic MMA Rematch 

What news for the fans of Ultimate Fighting Championship, martial arts, and sports in general! On July 11, 2026, inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during the fan favorite International Fight Week, two of the most recognizable names in mixed martial arts will meet again in a fight that bridges two entirely different eras of the UFC. When Conor McGregor and Max Holloway meet in the Octagon, it will be the first time they have fought each other since the classic August 2013 UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Sonnen fight, long before either man became a global superstar synonymous with their sport.

Nearly thirteen years later, they return to the same stage carrying entirely different legacies into UFC 329. A treat for the fans across the world, no matter who their favorite fighter may be, this bout has all the signs of confirming once again how huge UFC truly is. Apart from the sporting genius and physical dominance that will be at play, and the fact that legacies are on the line, enthusiasts also have the betting side of things to look forward to.

MMA has proven time and time again that it is the premier sport for punters to focus on. On one side, players love the sport for it as it is unpredictable, and the odds do not always reflect the real state of things. On the other hand, betting platforms tend to offer a plethora of markets and incentives, like the exclusive Stake UFC betting promotion that is up right now. Make sure to get in on the action today with a special promo code that will give you a 200% registration bonus.

UFC 329 Details and Concept

The rematch is expected to take place at welterweight, a detail that adds another fascinating dimension to this historic matchup. Neither man built his legend at 170 pounds. McGregor became the UFC’s first simultaneous two division champion by conquering the featherweight and lightweight divisions, while Holloway ushered in one of the greatest featherweight championship reigns in UFC history. The fact that they now collide at welterweight puts the realities of time, mileage, and fighters’ evolution on full display. Both fighters are older, more mature and experienced, physically different, and at a point in their careers where legacy matters more than rankings alone. UFC 329 feels larger than a normal rematch, since it is not merely a sequel, but a collision between the past and present of mixed martial arts itself.

For Conor McGregor, the fight represents his first UFC appearance since July 2021, when he suffered a catastrophic broken leg against Dustin Poirier. Nearly five years removed from active competition, the Irish superstar returns under enormous scrutiny and pressure. There have been numerous questions surrounding his motivation, discipline, physical condition, and ability to compete against elite opposition that have followed him for years. Can he silence it all and get back to winning? UFC 329 is not simply another comeback attempt for the mega star who has long transcended the limits of his sport. It is potentially the final defining chapter of one of the most influential careers the sport has ever seen.

For Max Holloway, the rematch is about unfinished business, as he is the one with a 0-1 record in this rivalry. He has evolved from the teenage prospect who entered the Octagon against McGregor in Boston into one of the most respected and accomplished fighters in MMA history. A title holder in his own right, Holloway has gone through championship reigns, classic wars, devastating setbacks, and historic victories since that first meeting almost a decade and a half ago. Yet despite all his achievements, the loss to McGregor remains an early chapter that has never truly disappeared from his story. Can he make it even and get back at the legend? It would certainly shed new light on his career and make his legacy that much deeper and meaningful.

Odds and Predictions: What Happened Last Time?

To bet on Holloway vs. McGregor in 2026 means being a student of the sport and knowing what happened between the two in 2013 down to a tee. Right now, just under two months before the fight takes place, Holloway is a strong betting favorite. Stake sportsbook has him at 1.23 odds to beat McGregor, who is stuck at 4.30 odds as the clear underdog. Older and out of the octagon for years, it makes sense. Holloway is a global sports ambassador of the Stake rypto online casino and sportsbook, so best believe the platform has its fingers closely on the pulse of this one. You will find better and more accurate odds nowhere else.

History plays a huge role in UFC, and despite it being a whole other era, it makes perfect sense to review the previous fight while analyzing the upcoming one. The first fight between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway took place on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26 in Boston. At the time, neither fighter had established himself as a major MMA name, but even then, there was a sense among observers that both men possessed unusual talent. It could be felt in the air that both would be superstars sooner rather than later. The experts and the fans can feel these things.

McGregor entered the UFC carrying immense hype from Cage Warriors, where he had already become a two division champion and had major potential. He was charismatic, outspoken, accurate with his striking, and carried a confidence rarely seen from a newcomer. He had future champion written all over him. His UFC debut against Marcus Brimage a few months earlier had lasted just over a minute, a moment when he instantly announced himself as a serious prospect in the featherweight division. He was hungry and ready to take over.

Holloway, meanwhile, was only 21 years old and still developing. He had already shown flashes of brilliance inside the Octagon but lacked the polish and experience that would later define his championship years. At the time, he was viewed as a durable, exciting Hawaiian striker with potential, but few imagined he would eventually become one of the greatest volume punchers the sport had ever seen. In reality, he was the slight underdog in that bout, with everything to prove in his then young career. A chip on his shoulder? Definitely.

The matchup itself unfolded interestingly. McGregor started quickly and used his movement and timing to control the distance. His left hand repeatedly found openings, and his kicking disrupted Holloway’s rhythm early. Holloway struggled initially to establish his combinations because McGregor was dictating the pace and forcing him to react rather than initiate. One of the most important moments of the fight happened relatively early when McGregor suffered a torn ACL. Years later, McGregor revealed that he fought much of the bout with significant damage to his knee. The injury dramatically altered his approach. Instead of continuing to fight primarily at range, McGregor adjusted by leaning more heavily on his grappling and top control.

That tactical adaptation became one of the most overlooked aspects of McGregor’s career. Although remembered almost exclusively as a striker, he displayed composure and intelligence by changing strategies mid fight. He secured takedowns, controlled positioning, and limited Holloway’s opportunities to build momentum. Holloway showed resilience throughout the contest. Even as the younger and less experienced fighter, he remained dangerous in exchanges and refused to mentally fade under pressure. There were moments where his trademark pressure and boxing combinations began to take shape, but McGregor’s early lead and grappling control proved decisive.

After three rounds, McGregor won via unanimous decision with scores of 30-27 across the board. In hindsight, the fight has become historically fascinating because it featured two future legends before either had even approached their prime. Watching it today feels almost surreal. McGregor had not yet conquered José Aldo, become a double champion, or transformed the economics of combat sports. Holloway had not yet built his legendary featherweight reign or fought unforgettable wars against Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodríguez, and Justin Gaethje. The fight exists almost as a time capsule from a completely different UFC era and serves exactly for these kinds of moments, to look back, analyze, and awe.

What Winning Would Mean for McGregor

If McGregor defeats Holloway at UFC 329, it would instantly become one of the most remarkable comeback victories in UFC history. The skepticism surrounding him is enormous. He has not fought in nearly five years. He is approaching 38 years old and returning from a devastating leg injury. The lifestyle outside the cage has been scrutinized endlessly, while many fans and analysts no longer believe he can defeat elite competition. Therefore, a second victory over Holloway would silence much of that criticism immediately. More importantly, it would fundamentally alter the narrative surrounding McGregor’s later career.

Instead of being remembered primarily for decline and inactivity after 2016, he would suddenly possess a defining late career achievement against one of the most respected fighters of his generation. The implications would also matter. Holloway has historically been almost impossible to overwhelm with pressure or durability. Very few fighters have managed to hurt him consistently over long stretches. If McGregor were able to return after years away and defeat a fighter known for pace and resilience, it would validate the idea that his timing, power, and fight IQ remain elite despite inactivity.

Commercially, a win would reignite endless possibilities. McGregor has always been the UFC’s biggest pay per view attraction. A successful return would immediately create conversations about title contention, blockbuster rematches, and massive crossover events. Perhaps most importantly, though, a victory would allow McGregor to reclaim part of the mystique that once made him feel inevitable. He was the sport’s most dangerous aura fighter for years. UFC 329 may be his final opportunity to restore even a piece of that identity. Beating Max as a youngster and now as an experienced fighter? Imagine.

What Winning Would Mean for Holloway

For Holloway, beating McGregor now would serve as both revenge and validation. Although he has arguably built the greater overall MMA resume since their first meeting, McGregor’s victory in 2013 has always remained part of the historical conversation between them. Holloway has spent more than a decade evolving, while McGregor became one of the biggest stars in sports, and this rematch offers him the opportunity to close that circle definitively. Furthermore, he went up in the years that followed, while McGregor took a hard decline.

A victory would reinforce Holloway’s standing as one of the greatest featherweights and one of the greatest lower weight fighters in UFC history. It would demonstrate that while McGregor’s peak may have been brighter commercially, Holloway’s sustained excellence ultimately endured longer competitively. There is also symbolic importance in defeating Conor at this stage. Holloway represents activity, consistency, and perseverance. He stayed in the trenches of elite competition year after year while McGregor’s career became fragmented. Beating McGregor now would feel, in many ways, like the triumph of longevity over celebrity.

It would also further elevate Holloway’s cross generational legacy. Few fighters can claim meaningful victories across multiple UFC eras, more than a decade apart between fights, but Holloway has remained relevant through changing divisions, changing champions, and changing styles. Emotionally, winning could carry enormous significance as well. Fighters rarely receive opportunities to revisit defining moments from their youth, and Holloway lost to McGregor before either man became legendary. To defeat him now, after everything both have experienced, would provide one of the most poetic full circle moments the sport has seen in years.

It Will Be a Classic Whoever Wins

The stage is set, the date is locked. Dana White delivers for the fans once again. Neither man is entering this fight in the same form fans remember from their physical peaks. This is not 2015 McGregor or 2018 Holloway. Time changes fighters while damage accumulates. Reflexes slow down and priorities, both career and life wise, evolve. But that can create even greater stakes. Fans will not be watching to see who wins a fight, but to see whether McGregor can still summon greatness after years away from the Octagon, and if Holloway can finally erase the memory of that first defeat. This July, two icons will confront the past and battle the passage of time in front of the entire MMA world.