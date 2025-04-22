BJ Penn Claims Dead NFL Star and Ex-UFC Fighter Brendan Schaub Are the Same Person

B.J. Penn is back with another bonkers conspiracy theory.

Over the last several years, concern over Penn’s mental health has grown considerably after the former UFC champion made some outlandish claims on social media. Recently, ‘The Prodigy’ claimed that members of his family, including his own mother, had been murdered and replaced with imposters.

Over the weekend, Penn was back on Instagram, this time claiming that former UFC heavyweight fighter-turned-comedian Brendan Schaub is actually Aaron Hernandez, a former NFL star who was convicted of murder before taking his own life in 2017.

“CTE IS A WAY FOR SPORTS LEAGUES TO SAY EXPENSIVE ATHLETES IN THEIR 30’S HAVE BRAIN DAMAGE AND NEED TO RETIRE AND THEN PAY YOUNG NO NAME ATHLETES PEANUTS,” Penn wrote. “IT AINT ABOUT THE MONEY ITS ABOUT THE MONEY! Is brain damage real? I’m sure it is . Is punch drunk real? I’m sure it is . Is slurred speeech real? I’m sure it is. #hawaii”

Schaub Reacts to B.J. Penn’s Latest Conspiracy Theory

Reacting to the ridiculous claim on his podcast, Schaub initially thought the whole thing was a joke.