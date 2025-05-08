Watch: CrossFit Star Demi Bagby Takes a Knockout Punch from UFC Champ Quinton Rampage Jackson

When you put powerhouse athlete Demi Bagby and former UFC champion Rampage Jackson in the same gym, you know sparks, and maybe a few gloves, are going to fly. Demi Bagby, a fitness phenom from San Diego, bounced back from a serious back injury as a teen to become a top CrossFit athlete, social media star, and all-around adrenaline magnet.

Demi Bagby Takes on UFC Champion Rampage Jackson

After a cheerleading accident left her paralyzed for three months, Demi Bagby defied the odds, learned to walk again, and dove headfirst into CrossFit, quickly making a name for herself as a competitor and influencer. Demi’s content is a blend of high-energy workouts, stunts, and collaborations with big names in sports. Always served with a side of fearless enthusiasm.

Demi Bagby

Then there’s Rampage Jackson, a legend in MMA circles, known for his fighting style and larger-than-life personality. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and a knockout artist with a career spanning decades, including stints in Pride FC, Bellator, and even pro wrestling and acting. He’s as famous for his slams and highlight-reel knockouts as he is for his sense of humor and showmanship.

So what happens when Demi Bagby decides to train with Rampage? In their recent YouTube collaboration, Demi challenged Rampage to a series of playful competitions. The real spectacle came with the knockdown punching challenge. After a few laughs and some competitive banter, Rampage, with Demi’s enthusiastic consent, delivered a KO punch (with safety mats and body pads in place). Demi, ever the good sport, took the punch in stride, laughing off the experience and popping right back up, proving once again that she’s as tough as they come. Rampage also took a few punches from Demi Bagby with very different results.