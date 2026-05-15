Jean Silva backs Alex Pereira’s GOAT status

UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva has lauded former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira.



Pereira, who has already attained UFC middleweight glory once and light heavyweight glory twice, has now vacated his 205-pound throne to move up.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts to his win over Magomed Ankalaev of Russia in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On his heavyweight debut on June 14 at the White House, the Brazilian will be fighting Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title, and the winner of this fight is expected to meet undisputed champion Tom Aspinall later this year in a title unification bout



In short, “Poatan” is the first fighter who can attain three-division glory in the UFC.

[Image via UFC]

Jean Silva praises Alex Pereira’s resume

Popular MMA page on X, The Fight Fanatic, uploaded a still of “Poatan” with the following question as the caption:

Say Alex Pereira beats Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall next… how high does he climb on the GOAT list? 🐐🔥”

The post caught the attention of Jean Silva, who lauded his fellow Brazilian “Poatan” and replied to the afoermetioned question, lauding Alex Pereira. Silva wrote:

“Never ducked anyone, never missed weight (even in kickboxing), never pulled out, fought (while champion) 2 times at short notice, fastest 3 defenses in the UFC And then triple champ? Hard to beat that 🐐”

Check out the post and Jean Silva’s comments about Alex Pereira below:

Never ducked anyone, never missed weight(even in kickboxing), never pulled out, fought(while champion) 2 times at short notice, fastest 3 defenses in the UFC

And then triple champ? Hard to beat that 🐐 https://t.co/p03YeQEOea — Jean "Lord" Silva (@Jeansilvamma96) May 14, 2026

Silva, on the other hand, last fought Arnold Allen at UFC 324 and won by unanimous decision. After that win, there were rumors that “Lord” could be taking on current and two-time UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski next.

Now it appears that Silva will have to wait a little longer for a title shot as the undefeated and top 145-pound contender, Movsar Evloev, is next in line to challenge “The Great” for the belt.