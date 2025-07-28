“Straight Bull****” Jorge Masvidal Schools Jake Paul After MMA Fight Offer “Why am I gonna take pay cuts?”

Let’s talk about the Jake Paulvs. Jorge Masvidal PFL “offer” – a tale where reality checks get handed out with the same enthusiasm Jake shows for headline-chasing. Jorge Masvidal, a name that echoes through the halls of MMA for things like breaking the sound barrier with Ben Askren’s chin and holding the BMF belt, dropped some classic Masvidal truth bombs when Jake Paul tried to pull him into a Professional Fighters League dance – on a discount, no less.

Jorge Masvidal Declined Jake Paul MMA Fight Offer

Jorge Masvidal was speaking to CasinoHawks, who offer the latest online casinos, he said: “Jake Paul had at one point offered to fight me in the PFL, which was some straight bull****, right? Because it was MMA, he was never gonna do that. But the numbers were also a pay cut. Why am I gonna take pay cuts? It’s not gonna happen. I work very hard. And my reputation speaks for itself. It was just Jake getting headlines and stuff like that, because he’ll never fight anybody in MMA, especially a real fighter. So it was just headlines that he was grabbing.” There it is – Masvidal slicing through the hype like he does through defenses in the cage.

Let’s set the stage. Masvidal isn’t just any MMA vet. He fought professionally for two decades, collecting a pile of wins in the UFC and a highlight reel longer than most fighters’ careers. Fastest knockout in UFC history, “BMF” champ, and a street-fighting legacy that actually involves fighting – on the street with Kimbo Slice before he’d ever gone pro. When Gamebred says his “reputation speaks for itself,” it’s not bluster; the guy has actually been through the wars.

Now pan to Jake Paul, a Cinderella story if the slipper was made of clickbait. This is a man who leapt from Disney Channel tween-dom to the spotlight of boxing pay-per-views, turning social media fame into a 12-1 record in the ring – all while boxing retired athletes, YouTubers, and the occasional NBA player, spiced up with a dash of former MMA fighters entering on their last legs. Jake’s bank account got him a shiny new deal with the PFL, where he promised to up fighter pay and, harder to believe, get inside an MMA cage himself.

But let’s not get carried away on the “Jake-the-MMA-Fighter” hype train. While he’s made noise about competing in MMA, so far the only real things he’s thrown in the cage are bold tweets and contract signings for non-existent fights. It’s easy to offer fights in companies where you call some financial shots, especially if your fight proposal gets turned down by the genuine article – someone like Masvidal – who has actually spent a lifetime getting punched for a living. Ask Jorge to take a pay cut for the privilege of making Jake look silly? Not a chance.

Jorge Masvidal saw right through the Jake Paul “offer” and, in classic Gamebred style, said, “No discount, no headlines – real fighters do real business.”