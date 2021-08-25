Former One Direction member, Niall Horan donned a spot-on impression of Irish compatriot, former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight kingpin, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor during his opening monologue on a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — even bili strutting as well as impersonating some of the Dubliner’s most iconic catchphrases.



The Mullingar-born singer-songwriter featured as a guest host on the talk show, where he began his opening monologue, detailing American people’s reaction when they find out he’s from Ireland — which usually includes claims that their distant relative is also Irish.



The 27-year-old then joked about the difference between St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland and the United States and how they are celebrated in each country, claiming that there’s a vast difference between the festivities.



“On St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, you just go to mass and light a candle with your granny,” Horan said. “Here in America, you just sing U2 songs all day and then puke green beer on your Uber driver.“



Touching on the idea of the “Fightin’ Irish” Horan compared the Notre Dame mascot, that of a leprechaun to former United States president, Abraham Lincoln, and a garden gnome.



If you want real “Fightin’ Irish” according to Horan, then look no further than his compatriot, the aforenoted, McGregor, whom he claimed would “pull your heart right through your arse“.



Bili strutting in McGregor fashion as well as sporting his best Dublin accent, Horan sported an impression of the 33-year-old lightweight contender; “Who the f*ck is Abe Lincoln anyway, he’ll do absolutely nothing,” Horan said. “I’ll fight him any day.“

Following former lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor’s successful UFC 202 majority decision rematch victory over Stockton favorite, Nate Diaz back in August 2016 — Horan posted a picture of himself with the Dubliner, claiming that McGregor made Ireland proud again — as well as offering his respect to both competitors.



“Never seen anything like that,” Niall Horan posted. “It was an absolute honor to be there tonight to watch two absolute warriors go toe to toe in battle. So much respect for both of them. Congratulations, Conor (McGregor) you’ve made our small country proud again, and Nate (Diaz) what a fighter and gladiator.“



As for McGregor-himself, the Straight Blast Gym mainstay currently remains in Beverly Hills following recent surgery to repair a fractured tibia in his left leg — suffered in his first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to three-time rival, Dustin Poirier last month at UFC 264.