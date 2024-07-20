Jan Blachowicz campaigns for UFC 310 return amid links to Alex Pereira rematch: ‘I’m back

Staking his claim for a title fight rematch with current light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira, former gold holder, Jan Blachowicz has called for a December return to the Octagon amid a series of shoulder injuries – with the Brazilian’s manager handpicking the Pole as the ideal next contender.

Blachowicz, a former undisputed light heavyweight champion, has been out of action since he fought the above-mentioned, Pereira in a title-eliminator back in July of last year at UFC 291, pushing the Brazilian the distance over the course of three rounds in a close, split decision loss in Salt Lake City.

And forced from a year-star rematch with fellow European talent, Aleksandar Rakic due to a lingering shoulder injury – which required surgery to address, Blachowicz has been vocal in his quest for a rematch with Sao Paulo finisher, Pereira – particularly with spoils on the line.

Claiming to possess the “counter” to Pereira’s apparent magic inside the Octagon, Blachowicz was named as the ideal candidate to welcome the former two-weight champion to the Octagon in a bid for a third successful title defense.

Jan Blachowicz calls for December return to the Octagon

And with links emerging to a potential UFC 310 comeback in December for Pereira, Polish veteran, Blachowicz has called for a slot on the same card at the end of this year.

“Woke up today. I drank my favorite coffee, walked with my dog, played with Jan Jr.” Jan Blachowicz posted on his official X account. “A normal day but something was different. I called the UFC office. I told them: sign me up for December. Feels like my old version is back. I’m back.”

Paving his way to the vacant light heavyweight crown back in 2020, Blachowicz took out multi-time title challenger, Dominick Reyes with a vicious knockout win on ‘Fight Island’.

And lodging a single successful title defense, former KSW champion, Blachowicz knocked back then-middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya with a unanimous decision win at the UFC Apex facility the following year, handing the City Kickboxing staple his first professional mixed martial arts defeat.

