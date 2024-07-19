Report – Aljamain Sterling set to fight Movsar Evloev in grudge clash at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City

Former undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling is slated for his sophomore outing at the featherweight limit at UFC 307 in October, taking on Russian contender, Movsar Evloev in a main card clash at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sterling, who currently holds the number eight rank in the official featherweight rankings, made his debut in the weight class on the preliminary card of UFC 300 earlier this month, landing a one-sided unanimous decision win over Calvin Kattar.

As for Evloev, the current number five rated featherweight challenger is unbeaten in his Octagon tenure, most recently landing a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen at UFC 297 back in January, scoring his eighth straight win in the division.

Aljamain Sterling set to fight Movsar Evloev at UFC 307

News of Aljamain Sterling’s return against Movsar Evloev was first reported by Eurosport reporter, Marcel Dorff on his official X account.

Rebounding to winning ways at UFC 300 earlier this year in his judging win over Kattar, Aljamain Sterling had been sidelined since he dropped the undisputed bantamweight title in a second round knockout loss to Sean O’Malley back in August of last year, seeing his record-setting run as titleholder halted.

During his run as champion, Sterling racked up successive successful title defenses over former championship-holding trio, Petr Yan, T.J. Dillashaw, and Henry Cejudo.

As for Evloev, the former M-1 Global bantamweight champion has enjoyed a roughshod run through featherweight challengers since his move to the UFC back in 2019.

Prior to his win over the above-mentioned British talent, Allen, Evloev bested fan-favorite contender, Diego Lopes in the Brazilian’s short-notice debut, went with a other notable victories against both Nik Lentz, and Dan Ige.

While an official headliner for UFC 307 – which is expected to take place on October 5. from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah has yet to be confirmed at the time of publication, an undisputed featherweight title fight between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway is currently targeted to take the main event slot.