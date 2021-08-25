Dustin Poirier insists he is not fazed by Conor McGregor‘s constant social media attacks.

‘The Diamond’ has secured back-to-back wins over McGregor in 2021.

Most recently, Poirier emerged victorious at UFC 264 when the Irishman suffered a nasty leg break at the end of the opening round of their trilogy bout.

Since then, McGregor has been extremely active on social media, attacking anyone and everyone, including Poirier and his family.

On Monday, the two lightweight rivals once again exchanged jibes after McGregor took another shot at Mrs. Poirier.

Ye sounds about right https://t.co/iG9Oz7rRuz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Ye pal live on that one way back, I will too. I bounced your head off the canvas like a basketball. Your wife bro. The dm’s. Elbows into your dome. The soft part of the skull that doesn’t harden ever. From when you’re a baby. Drilled into your skull at 100mph. U slept on my belly — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Three commas kid. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Sláinte kid 🥃 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

A day later, Poirier gave his thoughts on the exchange during an ESPN+ Q&A session hosted by Laura Sanko. The former interim lightweight champion believes all the social media shots are evidence McGregor is “probably losing his mind.”

“It doesn’t really bother me – I don’t really care,” Poirier said. “When I think about in hindsight, like today I was thinking about it like, ‘The guy’s probably losing his mind.’ He can’t really train. He’s got a hurt leg that he’s trying to rehab. Rent free. I’m just living rent free (in his head).” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Poirier is now expected to square off against Charles Oliveira for the undisputed lightweight title.

McGregor has a long road to recovery ahead of him and is not expected to compete until next summer at the earliest.

Do you think Dustin Poirier is living in Conor McGregor’s head rent free?