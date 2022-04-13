Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier believes the UFC is currently shelving him to book a fight with Conor McGregor in his return.

On Wednesday, Dustin Poirier took to Twitter to engage with his fans as he answered several fan questions. After losing the title bout to current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in December last year, speculation over who ‘The Diamond’ will face next has been rife with Nate Diaz as the forerunner.

Given the uncertainty surrounding his next opponent, Poirier reinforced the lack of insight he has received from the UFC into his next opponent. A fan tweeted to the Louisiana-native suggesting that the promotion is waiting for Conor McGregor to recover from the horrific leg injury in order to book a fourth fight between the two on his return.

Dustin Poirier responded to the fan in an affirmative option.

Who will Dustin Poirier face next?

Dustin Poirier has become a big draw in the sport in recent years with title challenges and headlining shows against the very best the division has seen. His rise to stardom came largely from his rivalry with Conor McGregor, who he fought thrice over a period of seven years. The Irish superstar won their first encounter in 2013 and went on to drop the next two fights even breaking his leg in their most recent bout.

Poirier had expressed interest in a fight against Nate Diaz whose future isn’t very clear either as of now as he called for a move to Bellator amidst the contract disputes. UFC president Dana White shut down all talks of a possible showdown between the two ‘needle movers’ as he stated the promotion’s lack of interest in the fight.

A fan asked the 33-year-old fighter about joining the WWE to which Poirier replied in a cheeky manner, hopefully, sarcastic and not anytime soon.

