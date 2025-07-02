Dan Hooker Targets Arman Tsarukyan for UFC Return, Promises to ‘Kick His Teeth In’

Dan Hooker is eyeing a high-stakes return to the UFC octagon, and he’s set his sights on the lightweight division’s top contender, Arman Tsarukyan.

After stringing together three consecutive wins, including a gritty decision over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, Hooker was briefly sidelined by a hand injury that forced him out of a scheduled clash with Justin Gaethje earlier this year. Now nearly fully recovered, the New Zealander is making it clear he wants to jump straight back into the deep end of the lightweight pool.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Dan Hooker explained, “Arman’s been calling me out. That’s the number one contender. No one likes the guy, so I’d just love to kick his teeth in!”

“The Hangman” Dan Hooker, currently ranked sixth in the division, has never been one to shy away from a challenge or a bit of verbal sparring, and his callout comes at a time when the lightweight title picture is as crowded as ever.

Arman Tsarukyan, who seized the number one contender spot with a win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300, has become a fixture near the top of the division. His performances have earned him respect, but he hasn’t exactly won a popularity contest among his fellow fighters. That reputation, combined with his recent run, makes him a tempting target for Hooker, who’s looking to catapult himself into title contention with a statement win.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 18: Dan Hooker of New Zealand looks on in his Lightweight fight against Mateusz Gamrot of Poland during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

The lightweight division is currently led by Ilia Topuria, who claimed the belt with a knockout victory at UFC 317. With Tsarukyan widely considered next in line for a title shot, Hooker’s challenge adds a wrinkle to the championship narrative. If Hooker can secure a fight with Tsarukyan and pull off the upset, he’d make a strong case for his own place in the title conversation.

The rivalry between Dan Hooker and Tsarukyan isn’t just about rankings. The two have traded jabs on social media for months, with Hooker’s straightforward style clashing with Tsarukyan’s more reserved approach. The prospect of a showdown between them has fans circling dates on their calendars, hoping to see fireworks both inside and outside the cage.