Rowdy Bec Rawlings Calls for Double Trouble: Fight Both Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant in the Same Night

“Rowdy” Bec Rawlings wants both Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant. Australian combat sports firebrand “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings is stirring the pot in the world of Dirty Boxing, and she’s not pulling any punches. In a recent interview, Rawlings issued a bold challenge to two familiar rivals, Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant.

Rowdy Bec Rawlings vs. Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant

Speaking to Mike Perry in an interview, “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings explained:

“I actually commented on your guys’ Instagram when she was calling out Paige VanZant—I said, ‘I’ll fight both of them on the same night!’ I fought both of them in the UFC and came off on the wrong end of both fights. I’ve got a bone to pick with both these girls!”

Rawlings, a pioneer in bare-knuckle boxing and a former UFC mainstay, is never shy about unfinished business. It’s her history with Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant that’s got fans salivating at the prospect of a Dirty Boxing showdown. Both women handed Rawlings defeats during their UFC days, VanZant with a knockout and Clark with a gritty split decision.

Now, Rawlings wants a chance to even the score, and she’s willing to do it under the wild, elbow-slinging rules of Dirty Boxing. The timing couldn’t be better. Jessica-Rose Clark, fresh off a dominant win over Marilia Morais at Dirty Boxing Championship 2 in Miami, is enjoying a career renaissance in striking sports. Clark’s crisp combinations and relentless pressure have made her a force in the DBX ring.

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant has kept her star power alive with forays into slap fighting, boxing, and even professional wrestling, but the lure of a return to combat’s grittier side remains strong. Paige was ringside for Jessica-Rose Clark’s last fight and the two seemed to call each other out.

Dirty Boxing has a blend of boxing, elbows, which is the perfect stage for a Rawlings revenge tour. The format favors aggression and durability, two qualities Rawlings has in spades. With the promotion hungry for marquee matchups and the fans clamoring for action, a triple-threat scenario isn’t out of the question. If Rawlings gets her way, she might just try to settle both scores in one night.