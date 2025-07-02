Rowdy Bec Rawlings Calls for Double Trouble: Fight Both Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant in the Same Night

ByTimothy Wheaton
“Rowdy” Bec Rawlings wants both Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant. Australian combat sports firebrand “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings is stirring the pot in the world of Dirty Boxing, and she’s not pulling any punches. In a recent interview, Rawlings issued a bold challenge to two familiar rivals, Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant.

Rowdy Bec Rawlings vs. Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant

Speaking to Mike Perry in an interview, “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings explained:

“I actually commented on your guys’ Instagram when she was calling out Paige VanZant—I said, ‘I’ll fight both of them on the same night!’ I fought both of them in the UFC and came off on the wrong end of both fights. I’ve got a bone to pick with both these girls!”

Rawlings, a pioneer in bare-knuckle boxing and a former UFC mainstay, is never shy about unfinished business. It’s her history with Jessica-Rose Clark and Paige VanZant that’s got fans salivating at the prospect of a Dirty Boxing showdown. Both women handed Rawlings defeats during their UFC days, VanZant with a knockout and Clark with a gritty split decision.

FightToLive DF 2B2A9990 Rowdy Bec Rawlings

Now, Rawlings wants a chance to even the score, and she’s willing to do it under the wild, elbow-slinging rules of Dirty Boxing. The timing couldn’t be better. Jessica-Rose Clark, fresh off a dominant win over Marilia Morais at Dirty Boxing Championship 2 in Miami, is enjoying a career renaissance in striking sports. Clark’s crisp combinations and relentless pressure have made her a force in the DBX ring.

Jessica rose clark

Meanwhile, Paige VanZant has kept her star power alive with forays into slap fighting, boxing, and even professional wrestling, but the lure of a return to combat’s grittier side remains strong. Paige was ringside for Jessica-Rose Clark’s last fight and the two seemed to call each other out.

Paige VanZant Sidelined by Spontaneous Spinal Injury Ahead of Title Match

Dirty Boxing has a blend of boxing, elbows, which is the perfect stage for a Rawlings revenge tour. The format favors aggression and durability, two qualities Rawlings has in spades. With the promotion hungry for marquee matchups and the fans clamoring for action, a triple-threat scenario isn’t out of the question. If Rawlings gets her way, she might just try to settle both scores in one night.

