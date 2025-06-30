Dana White Seemingly Confirms Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane: “It’s The Fight That Makes Sense”

Tom Aspinall, now the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion following Jon Jones’s retirement, is expected to make his first full title defense in the coming months. With the division’s landscape reshaped after Jones stepped away, UFC President Dana White has publicly stated that a matchup with French contender Ciryl Gane a matchup that makes sense.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Helen Yee, Dana White said:

“It’s probably the fight that makes sense. I still haven’t talked to Tom, but he’s been incredible to work with. Whoever I tell him to fight, he’s fighting.”

Ciryl Gane, a two-time title challenger, has positioned himself as the leading candidate for the next shot at Aspinall. Gane has recently rebounded with consecutive victories and, in interviews, has expressed confidence that a title fight with Tom Aspinall is imminent. “I know my manager talked with Hunter [Campbell] about matchmaking this week,” Gane said, referring to ongoing discussions with UFC matchmakers. “We are really confident about this fight happening because I’m the number one contender, this makes sense.”

Ciryl Gane’s recent performances, however, have been met with mixed reviews, including a contentious decision win over Alexander Volkov, which has led some to question whether he is the most compelling option for Aspinall.

Tom Aspinall, for his part, is eager to put the delays of the past year behind him and has outlined ambitious plans to fight twice in 2025. “I have wasted enough time now,” Aspinall said in a recent interview. “We’re looking to get a fight booked quick, and it’s looking like it’s gonna be pretty soon. I would like to fight at the end of the year as well.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall looks on during the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The matchup with Gane is seen as both logical and marketable, given the England versus France narrative and the need for a clear contender at the top of the division. Plus, Aspinall and Gane have not fought each other previously.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 02: Ciryl Gane of France is interviewed after defeating Serghei Spivac of Moldova in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC is moving quickly to book Tom Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defense, with Ciryl Gane emerging as the most probable opponent. Ongoing discussions between the UFC and Gane’s team suggest an official announcement could be imminent.