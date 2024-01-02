Dustin Poirier confirms he will not be fighting Nate Diaz in UFC 300 grudge match: ‘It ain’t happening’

Amid speculation linking the duo to a long-overdue grudge match, potentially on a blockbuster UFC 300 card in April, former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier has confirmed he will not be fighting long-time rival, Nate Diaz on the flagship card.

Poirier, the current number three ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 291 back in July, suffering a thunderous second round high-kick KO loss to Justin Gaethje in the pair’s symbolic BMF championship rematch.

As for Diaz, the former lightweight title challenger has been sidelined since he departed the promotion back in November 2022, exiting off the back of a stunning fourth round guillotine choke win over former interim champion, Tony Ferguson in an impromptu UFC 279 headliner.

And linked with a potential return as part of a UFC 300 pay-per-view card in April, Diaz, who claimed it would be “tight” to fight on the card, no current fighter on the roster made sense for him to take on his comeback.

Dustin Poirier claims a fight with Nate Diaz will not occur at UFC 300

As far as Poirier is concerned, despite callouts issued to the Stockton native – as recent as last month, a fight with Diaz will not be materializing at UFC 300 next April.

“No it ain’t happening,” Dustin Poirier replied to a user on his official X account when asked if would be fighting Nate Diaz at UFC 300.

No it ain't happening https://t.co/Zwl4SX3jmv — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 2, 2024

In his recent venture in combat sports, Diaz made a professional boxing debut against Jake Paul back in August – suffering a unanimous decision loss to the Ohio native over the course of 10 rounds.

Do you expect Dustin Poirier and Nate DIaz to settle their differences in the future?