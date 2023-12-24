Dustin Poirier offers to fight long time rival Nate Diaz at UFC 300 next year: ‘Don’t be scared, homie’

Dustin Poirier calls out Nate Diaz for UFC 300 clash in latest exchange between the pair.

Poirier and Diaz have been at each other for years now but the matchup has eluded fans over the years. The pair were originally slated to face one another at UFC 230 in November 2018, but it was scrapped after Poirier suffered an injury. It’s safe to say five years ago this fight would have been an exciting one when the pair were both nearer their fighting primes.

Poirier has been the more vocal of the two in regards of rebooking it, particularly in the past couple of years and claims that he has even accepted the fight on multiple occasions, but Diaz has refused.

“This fight has been offered to me twice already this year, and I’ve accepted both times, it’s not like I’m chasing this guy. Don’t call my phone and ask me to fight the guy — I don’t know, maybe he can’t get a deal done. On my side, I’ve accepted twice now, this year,” Poirier said to Ariel Helwani in 2022.

“I’ve been watching the guy fight since I was living at my mom’s house. Fighting on Spike TV, I’ve been a fan of him and his brother for a long time. If he leaves the UFC and I never get to touch that chin, that sucks.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Dustin Poirier calls out Nate Diaz for UFC 300

Poirier and Diaz have gone back and for on social media on countless occasions, this time Poirier tells Diaz not to be scared in regard to a potential UFC 300 clash.

Don't be scared homie. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 24, 2023

Diaz has originally Tweeted out – ‘UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight’.

Are you up for Dustin Poirier Vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 300?